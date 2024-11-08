Left Menu

Alzarri Joseph Banned: West Indies Triumph Despite Controversy

Cricket West Indies banned Alzarri Joseph for two matches after an on-field spat with captain Shai Hope. Despite this, West Indies defeated England in the final ODI, thanks to stellar performances from Brandon King and Keacy Carty, leading to an eight-wicket victory at Kensington Oval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:32 IST
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph (Photo: CWI/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Barbados

In a significant move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match ban on right-arm pacer Alzarri Joseph following an on-field altercation with the national team's ODI captain, Shai Hope. The incident occurred during the final ODI of the series against England at the iconic Kensington Oval.

The decision was announced by CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, who emphasized that Joseph's actions conflicted with the standards upheld by the organization. Bascombe stated, "Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies cherishes, and we have taken decisive action to address the seriousness of the situation."

Subsequently, Alzarri Joseph issued a public apology, expressing remorse for his conduct. He stated, "I recognize that my passion got the best of me and have personally apologized to Captain Shai Hope, teammates, and management. I extend my sincerest apologies to West Indies fans for any disappointment caused." Amidst this unfolding drama, the cricket match saw West Indies put up a formidable performance, notably with Brandon King and Keacy Carty's outstanding batting leading to an eight-wicket win over England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

