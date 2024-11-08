Alzarri Joseph Banned: West Indies Triumph Despite Controversy

In a significant move, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has imposed a two-match ban on right-arm pacer Alzarri Joseph following an on-field altercation with the national team's ODI captain, Shai Hope. The incident occurred during the final ODI of the series against England at the iconic Kensington Oval.

The decision was announced by CWI's Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, who emphasized that Joseph's actions conflicted with the standards upheld by the organization. Bascombe stated, "Alzarri's behavior did not align with the core values that Cricket West Indies cherishes, and we have taken decisive action to address the seriousness of the situation."

Subsequently, Alzarri Joseph issued a public apology, expressing remorse for his conduct. He stated, "I recognize that my passion got the best of me and have personally apologized to Captain Shai Hope, teammates, and management. I extend my sincerest apologies to West Indies fans for any disappointment caused." Amidst this unfolding drama, the cricket match saw West Indies put up a formidable performance, notably with Brandon King and Keacy Carty's outstanding batting leading to an eight-wicket win over England.

(With inputs from agencies.)