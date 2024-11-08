KL Rahul's Struggle on the Cricket Pitch: India's Woes Continue

KL Rahul's ongoing struggles with the bat were evident yet again as he fell to an unorthodox dismissal, leaving India A in trouble at 73 for five in the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

With hopes to open for India if Rohit Sharma skips the first Test in Perth, Rahul's poor showing persisted, as he managed just 14 runs over two innings. India's top-order woes were compounded with Abhimanyu Easwaran also failing to find form against the Australian bowling attack.

Despite the Indian pacers' commendable effort, led by Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar, dismissing Australia A for 223, the batting lineup collapsed under pressure, leaving India A with a mere 11-run lead and facing a looming series sweep by Australia A.

(With inputs from agencies.)