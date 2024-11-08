Left Menu

KL Rahul's Struggle on the Cricket Pitch: India's Woes Continue

KL Rahul's difficulties at bat continued as he was dismissed in unusual fashion, leaving India A at 73/5 against Australia A. Following a 62-run first-innings lead by Australia A, the Indian top-order faltered under pressure. Despite contributions from Jurel and Reddy, India's performance remained lackluster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:27 IST
KL Rahul's Struggle on the Cricket Pitch: India's Woes Continue
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

KL Rahul's ongoing struggles with the bat were evident yet again as he fell to an unorthodox dismissal, leaving India A in trouble at 73 for five in the second unofficial Test against Australia A.

With hopes to open for India if Rohit Sharma skips the first Test in Perth, Rahul's poor showing persisted, as he managed just 14 runs over two innings. India's top-order woes were compounded with Abhimanyu Easwaran also failing to find form against the Australian bowling attack.

Despite the Indian pacers' commendable effort, led by Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar, dismissing Australia A for 223, the batting lineup collapsed under pressure, leaving India A with a mere 11-run lead and facing a looming series sweep by Australia A.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

Kamala Harris: Leading with Integrity and Vision

 United States
2
Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

Germany's Coalition Collapse: A Political Tipping Point

 Germany
3
SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Financial Innovation

SBI Launches Innovation Hub at Singapore Fintech Festival to Drive Global Fi...

 Singapore
4
Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

Biden to Trump: A Pledge for Peaceful Transition

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Emergency Care: How WHO’s BEC Course Saves Lives

Climate Risks in South Asia: How the Poor Bear the Brunt of Heat and Floods

Financial Deepening’s Dual Impact on Growth and Emissions

How Digitalization Shielded Firms During COVID-19: A World Bank Insight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024