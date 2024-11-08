Australia A Dominates with Stellar Bowling at MCG

On Friday, Australia A's formidable bowling overpowered India A, weakening the latter's grip in the second unofficial Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. At the close of day two, India A struggled at 73/5, with Dhruv Jurel and Nitish Kumar Reddy battling at the crease.

The day's play began with Australia A resuming at 53/2, with Marcus Harris unbeaten on 26 and Sam Konstas on 1. Khaleel Ahmed struck early, dismissing Konstas leg-before-wicket for three, steering Australia A to 58/3.

Pace bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar added to the woes, swiftly removing Oliver Davies and Beau Webster, leaving half the side back at just 84 runs. Despite a resilient 68-run partnership between Marcus Harris and Jimmy Peirson, their efforts were cut short as Krishna dismissed Peirson for 30. Australia A found themselves at 152/6.

Krishna continued his assault by removing a steadfast Harris for 74 and Scott Boland for a duck. Despite this, a 56-run partnership by Corey Rocchiccioli and Nathan McAndrew lifted Australia A past the 200-run mark before Mukesh dismissed Corey for 35. Australia A was eventually all out for 223, securing a 62-run lead over India A's first innings score of 161.

Krishna finished with 4/50, while Mukesh claimed 3/41 and Khaleel added two wickets to his tally. Tasked with surpassing the slight lead, India A faltered early, losing key wickets including KL Rahul and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. The day concluded with India A narrowly ahead by 11 runs.

