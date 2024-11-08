Tim Paine Steps into New Role as Coach for Prime Minister’s XI

Former captain Tim Paine is stepping into a coaching role as he prepares to lead the Australian Prime Minister's XI in a two-day practice match against India.

Set to be played later this month with the pink ball, the match will serve as a warm-up for India's Test series in Australia. Paine expressed enthusiasm about working with some of Australia's most promising young cricketers.

India, who faced challenges with the pink ball during their last Adelaide Test, are expected to bring their top players to the upcoming tour, featuring names like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

