RCB Women Retain Key Players for WPL 2025, Focus on Experience and Stability
Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra applauds RCB's Women's Premier League retention strategy, with a focus on stable and experienced international players like Sophie Devine and Danni Wyatt. RCB retained 14 players, including six overseas stars, ahead of the WPL 2025 auction.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have opted to retain 14 players, with international cricketers Sophie Devine and Danni Wyatt standing out for their stability and experience, according to former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra.
Speaking to JioCinema, Malhotra remarked that the retention list, featuring six overseas players, held no surprises. She highlighted Devine's ability to provide stability and Wyatt's wealth of experience at the top-order. Meanwhile, players such as Indrani Roy and others did not make the cut due to minimal impact last season.
This retention strategy follows RCB's triumphant season, culminating in an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the final. Despite a challenging first season, Ekta Bisht has been retained for her potential future value to the team.
(With inputs from agencies.)