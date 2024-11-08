Frenkie de Jong Makes Comeback to Netherlands Squad

Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Netherlands squad after a 14-month absence, marking his return for the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina. De Jong, plagued by an ankle injury, last played internationally in a European qualifier against Ireland in 2022.

The Barcelona player was missing during the Euros in Germany, where his absence was keenly felt. Notably absent alongside de Jong are Memphis Depay and Nathan Ake. Depay has been slowly finding form at Brazilian club Corinthians but remains out of the national side.

Defender Nathan Ake, despite regaining fitness, has been overlooked. However, right-back Devyne Rensch and winger Noa Lang have returned to the squad. Lang, on loan at PSV Eindhoven, has been rewarded for his recent performances. The Netherlands are aiming to secure a quarter-final spot in the Nations League.

