Frenkie de Jong Makes Comeback to Netherlands Squad

Frenkie de Jong rejoins the Netherlands squad after a 14-month hiatus due to injury, set to play in the Nations League against Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Other squad changes include the return of Noa Lang and Devyne Rensch, while Memphis Depay and Nathan Ake are absent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 17:29 IST
Midfielder Frenkie de Jong has been named in the Netherlands squad after a 14-month absence, marking his return for the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary and Bosnia-Herzegovina. De Jong, plagued by an ankle injury, last played internationally in a European qualifier against Ireland in 2022.

The Barcelona player was missing during the Euros in Germany, where his absence was keenly felt. Notably absent alongside de Jong are Memphis Depay and Nathan Ake. Depay has been slowly finding form at Brazilian club Corinthians but remains out of the national side.

Defender Nathan Ake, despite regaining fitness, has been overlooked. However, right-back Devyne Rensch and winger Noa Lang have returned to the squad. Lang, on loan at PSV Eindhoven, has been rewarded for his recent performances. The Netherlands are aiming to secure a quarter-final spot in the Nations League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

