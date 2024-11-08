Left Menu

Mauro Icardi's Season Jeopardized by ACL Tear

Mauro Icardi, Galatasaray forward, tore his right ACL during a Europa League match against Tottenham. The injury, occurring in the 85th minute of Thursday's game, threatens his season. The 31-year-old Argentine, who joined Galatasaray permanently in 2023, has scored six goals in 13 matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 08-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 18:54 IST
Galatasaray's forward, Mauro Icardi, suffered a significant setback after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament during a Europa League match against Tottenham. The injury was confirmed by the team on Friday, leaving Icardi's season prospects in jeopardy.

The injury occurred late in the game, in the 85th minute, as Galatasaray secured a 3-2 victory over their English rivals in Istanbul. Icardi was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, adding to the drama of a tense European encounter.

The 31-year-old Argentinean forward, who boasts a record of six goals in 13 appearances this season, initially joined Galatasaray on loan from Paris Saint-Germain in the 2022-23 season. He later made the move permanent with a three-year contract. Icardi previously made a name for himself at Inter Milan, scoring 124 goals in 219 matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

