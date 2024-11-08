Adrenaline Unleashed: Conquering the Antarctic Ice Ultra
Fifteen determined athletes competed in the grueling Antarctic Ice Ultra, a first-of-its-kind endurance race at Ultima Base Camp. Exposed to temperatures as low as -25°C, competitors challenged their limits on a 4.2 km loop. Paul Johnston and Roberto Sembiante set a world record in the 100-mile category, while Yusheng Ni triumphed in the 100 km class.
The competitors, faced with a 4.2 km loop course, had the option to rest and refuel at a mess tent before taking on distances of 100 miles, 100 km, and 50 miles. Paul Johnston and Roberto Sembiante, both hailing from America, delivered a stellar performance, setting a new world record for the 100 miles.
Meanwhile, Yusheng Ni of China, fresh from the New York City Marathon, conquered the 100 km Ultra class. Organizers have already announced that the event will return next November, promising more high-stakes competition on the icy plains of Antarctica.
