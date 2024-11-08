Adrenaline Unleashed: Conquering the Antarctic Ice Ultra

In a daring display of endurance, fifteen athletes took on the frigid conditions of Antarctica to compete in the inaugural Antarctic Ice Ultra. The first-of-its-kind race drew competitors from around the globe to Ultima Base Camp, where temperatures reached a bone-chilling -25°C.

The competitors, faced with a 4.2 km loop course, had the option to rest and refuel at a mess tent before taking on distances of 100 miles, 100 km, and 50 miles. Paul Johnston and Roberto Sembiante, both hailing from America, delivered a stellar performance, setting a new world record for the 100 miles.

Meanwhile, Yusheng Ni of China, fresh from the New York City Marathon, conquered the 100 km Ultra class. Organizers have already announced that the event will return next November, promising more high-stakes competition on the icy plains of Antarctica.

