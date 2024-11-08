Scotland's Strategy to Break Springbok Streak

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has announced his team selection as the nation prepares to face South Africa at Murrayfield on Sunday. Returning to the starting lineup are Finn Russell, Ben White, and Blair Kinghorn, who were absent from last week's victory over Fiji.

The team aims to end an eight-game losing streak against the Springboks, a formidable opponent and current double world champions. Scotland's setup remains strong with captains like Sione Tuipulotu leading the center, while Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge, and Matt Fagerson form a robust loose trio.

Facing the Springboks' famed physicality and their evolved, innovative playstyle under coach Tony Brown, Scotland anticipates a challenging test of skills. With South Africa's recent success in the Rugby Championship, Scotland will need to be at their tactical best to secure a victory.

