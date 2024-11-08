PCB Chairman Denies Hybrid Model Proposal Amid India-Pakistan Cricket Controversy

In a developing story, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, refuted claims on Friday of receiving official communication from the Indian cricket board about a proposed 'Hybrid Model' for the Champions Trophy. This approach would see India's matches held in Dubai instead of Pakistan, but Naqvi clarified no such discussion has taken place.

The controversy stems from previous arrangements during the 2023 Asia Cup, where Pakistan hosted matches at home while India's were played in Sri Lanka. On Friday, BCCI sources asserted that India had formally informed PCB of their travel stance. However, Naqvi stated in a press meet at Gaddafi Stadium that no written proposal has reached them.

Naqvi mentioned if any formal proposal arises, it will be considered with the government. He reiterated his commitment to hosting the scheduled tournament in Pakistan. The PCB previously suggested India could station in Delhi or Chandigarh and fly to Lahore for matches, which was rejected. There has been no India-Pakistan tour since 2008, following the Mumbai attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)