NBA Africa and AFD Expand Youth Basketball Program, Unveil New Courts in Guediawaye

NBA Africa and Agence Française de Développement (AFD), France’s development bank dedicated to advancing sustainable projects worldwide, have expanded their collaborative Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience program to Guediawaye, Senegal. This youth initiative, which began in 2021, has already impacted thousands across Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco by fostering social inclusion, health awareness, and life skills through basketball. Key Program Highlights:

Basketball as a Catalyst for Youth Empowerment

With a vision of nurturing the next generation, the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience focuses on primary and secondary school children, using basketball to emphasize the importance of physical and mental well-being, teamwork, and social inclusion. This year, the program is being organized by the Sports for Education and Economic Development (SEED) Project, an NGO dedicated to youth development.

New Courts Unveiled in Guediawaye

As part of the program’s Senegal launch, two state-of-the-art basketball courts were inaugurated at Hamo 4.5.6. in Guediawaye, offering the youth access to world-class facilities. The event included a basketball clinic attended by 150 children under 16, as well as notable guests like AFD Senegal Country Director Mihoub Mezouaghi, BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall, NBA Africa Director of Basketball Operations Kita Matungulu, and 2015 FIBA AfroBasket champion Olumide Oyedeji.

Building Towards a Decade-Long Vision

This court unveiling is part of NBA Africa's broader goal to construct 1,000 basketball courts across Africa over the next 10 years. Thousands of young Senegalese are expected to benefit from these new courts, which aim to strengthen communities through accessible sports infrastructure.

Commitment to Sustainable Development Goals

AFD’s commitment to the Jr. NBA initiative is part of its strategy to use sports as a tool for achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program's focus aligns with SDGs related to health, education, and social inclusion, enabling young people to gain critical life skills and opportunities in a positive environment.

Program Impact Across Africa

Since its inception, the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience has reached nearly 90,000 youth ages 12-17 and trained 460 coaches and physical education teachers across Africa. Additionally, NBA Africa’s broader youth basketball initiative, the Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA program, has directly impacted over 250,000 African youth in 2024 alone, teaching basketball fundamentals alongside core values like respect, teamwork, and perseverance.

Statements from Leaders

Mihoub Mezouaghi, AFD Senegal Country Director, emphasized sport’s role as a “vector of social cohesion,” reinforcing the bank's mission to enhance local infrastructure, professionalize sports educators, and promote inclusive education through collaborative programs like this.

Kita Matungulu, NBA Africa’s Director of Basketball Operations, reaffirmed NBA Africa’s dedication to “investing in the next generation of African youth” and leveraging basketball to foster holistic youth development.

With the Jr. NBA & AFD Basketball Experience expanding to more African countries, NBA Africa and AFD continue to champion social development through sports, creating a brighter future for African youth on and off the court.