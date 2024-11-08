Abhishek Sharma Struggles Again in T20I Clash Against South Africa
Indian opener Abhishek Sharma's T20I struggles persisted as he scored just seven runs against South Africa in Durban. Dismissed in the third over by Gerald Coetzee with a catch by Aiden Markram, Abhishek continues to seek form with an average of 20.75 across nine matches.
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma's struggles in T20 International cricket persisted during the first match against South Africa at Durban on Friday. The opening batter was dismissed for a low score of just seven runs.
In the third over, Abhishek was caught out by a brilliant effort from South African captain Aiden Markram, off the bowling of pacer Gerald Coetzee. Despite a boundary off Markram in the second over, his performance faltered quickly as his poor streak continued.
Throughout nine matches and eight innings, Abhishek has managed to score only 166 runs at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 164.35, with a highest score of 100 against Zimbabwe. In the Durban match, South Africa won the toss and chose to field first.
