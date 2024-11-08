Left Menu

Thrilling Comeback: Patna Pirates Edge Jaipur Pink Panthers in Nail-biting Finish

In a high-octane Pro Kabaddi League clash, Patna Pirates secured a dramatic 43-41 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers. Despite Arjun Deshwal’s stellar 20-point performance, Patna's young duo Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal's pivotal scores and strategic defense sealed the comeback win, move to third on the PKL table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:33 IST
Players in action (Photo: PKL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying PKL 11 match at the GMCB Indoor Stadium, the Patna Pirates triumphed narrowly over the Jaipur Pink Panthers with a scoreline of 43-41. The victory was powered by young raiders Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal who collectively amassed 25 crucial points for the Pirates. Despite facing a formidable challenge from Arjun Deshwal's impressive 20-point haul, the Pirates' defense exhibited a late-game momentum shift to secure the win.

The encounter began with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in control, led by their skipper Arjun Deshwal and supported by Neeraj Narwal and a steadfast defensive unit. The early game saw the Pirates struggle, culminating in a 10th-minute All Out and a front-foot advantage for Jaipur. However, resilience from Lohchab and Dalal lit a spark for Patna, culminating in a drastic turnaround by the end of the first half, leading 25-21.

Deshwal continued his spectacular form into the second half with significant raids, yet Patna Pirates showcased tremendous grit. Ayan Lohchab's Super 10 and the cohesive defensive effort culminated in crucial points, including an equalizing score with only minutes on the clock. A decisive late-game push, with Shubham Shinde's tackle and Dalal's critical bonus point, steered Patna Pirates to a memorable victory, marking them as strong contenders in the PKL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

