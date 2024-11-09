Left Menu

Samson Shines with Sensational Century as India Triumphs Over South Africa

Sanju Samson hit a dazzling century to secure a 61-run victory for India over South Africa in the first T20I. Samson scored 107 off 50 balls, leading India to 202 for 8. Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi took six wickets between them, bowling out South Africa for 141.

Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In a commanding display, Sanju Samson scored an electrifying century, leading India to a decisive 61-run victory over South Africa in the first T20I match held on Friday.

Electing to bat first, Samson smashed 107 off just 50 deliveries, propelling India to post a challenging 202 for 8 in their innings. His explosive innings, which included 10 sixes and seven fours, marked his second consecutive T20I hundred.

Varun Chakaravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi then took center stage with each claiming three wickets, restricting the South African side to 141 in 17.5 overs. South Africa's bowling effort was headlined by pacer Gerald Coetzee, who took three crucial wickets.

