Sanju Samson's Century Leads India to Victory Against South Africa

Sanju Samson's century powered India to a 61-run victory over South Africa in the first match of a Twenty20 series. Samson scored 107 off 50 balls, leading India to 202 for eight. South Africa was restricted to 141 all out thanks to India's strong bowling performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 00:41 IST
Sanju Samson's Century Leads India to Victory Against South Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling start to the four-game Twenty20 series, India clinched a commanding 61-run victory over South Africa, with opener Sanju Samson shining with a spectacular century.

Samson's explosive innings of 107 runs from 50 deliveries, featuring 10 sixes and seven fours, set a formidable target of 202 for South Africa. However, India's innings stumbled toward the end, with a mere addition of 35 runs for six wickets in the last overs.

South Africa's response was stifled by India's legbreak bowlers, with Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi taking three wickets each, restricting the hosts to 141 all out in 17.5 overs. The second match is set for Sunday in Gqeberha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

