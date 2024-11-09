Left Menu

Khadija Shaw's Hat-Trick Drives Manchester City to Victory

Khadija Shaw led Manchester City to a 4-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspur, securing a provisional lead in the Women's Super League. The Jamaican striker netted a hat-trick, further solidifying her position as the leading scorer in the league, with City now four points ahead at the top.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 09-11-2024 03:18 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 03:18 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester City's Khadija Shaw demonstrated her striking prowess, scoring a hat-trick in a dominant 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur. The victory at Etihad Stadium propels City four points clear atop the Women's Super League standings.

The match was barely underway when Shaw capitalized on a defensive error by Spurs' Clare Hunt, scoring just 23 seconds in. Shaw added to Tottenham's woes with a precise header from Lauren Hemp's cross in the 15th minute. Jill Roord followed up in the 66th minute with a powerful left-footed goal, and Shaw sealed her hat-trick soon after with another assist from Hemp.

Shaw's performance not only secured City's lead but also affirmed her position as the league's top scorer. Despite having chances, Hemp faced missed opportunities, while Spurs remain in seventh place. Meanwhile, Arsenal climbed to fourth after a resounding 5-0 victory against Brighton.

(With inputs from agencies.)

