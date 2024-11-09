Left Menu

All Blacks Bounce Back: Tactical Triumph Over Ireland

The New Zealand rugby team, coached by Scott Robinson, secured a 23-13 victory against Ireland, showcasing improved game management and defensive strength. After a challenging Rugby Championship season, the win signified a vital turnaround for the team. Damian McKenzie excelled, contributing significantly to New Zealand’s success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 06:23 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 06:23 IST
All Blacks Bounce Back: Tactical Triumph Over Ireland

The New Zealand rugby team, under the guidance of coach Scott Robinson, delivered an impressive performance with a 23-13 victory over Ireland, the world's number one-ranked team, at the Aviva Stadium on Friday.

This marked a significant achievement for the All Blacks, who embarked on their November tour with a point to prove following a challenging Rugby Championship season. They managed to outmaneuver the Irish in the final 20 minutes, having trailed in the second half, which showcased their refined game management.

Robinson commended his team's performance, highlighting their courage and discipline. Damian McKenzie was a standout, successfully returning to flyhalf and contributing all but five of New Zealand's points. The victory also ended Ireland's 19-game home winning streak, signaling a momentous comeback for the All Blacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024