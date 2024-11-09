Left Menu

Canadian Soccer's Cultural Reckoning: Drone Incident Under Scrutiny

The Canadian Soccer Association's review confirms the Paris Olympics drone-spying was not an isolated incident. CEO Kevin Blue stated it highlights a past culture of inadequate oversight. FIFA suspensions were issued to coaches, while Canada received penalties. The CSA plans to release further conclusions soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 09-11-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 09:17 IST
The Canadian Soccer Association recently revealed that an independent review has confirmed the notorious Paris Olympics drone-spying incident was not a standalone mishap.

According to Canada Soccer CEO Kevin Blue, the incident reflects a history of an unacceptable culture and insufficient oversight within national teams. In response, the association engaged Sonia Regenbogen from Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark to examine the Olympic incident and any related issues. The CSA is currently assessing the report, with conclusions and future measures expected to be disclosed within the week.

Following a complaint by New Zealand's Olympic Committee, Canada's women's coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander, and analyst Joseph Lombardi received one-year FIFA suspensions. Additionally, Canada was fined 200,000 Swiss francs and penalized six points during the group phase. Despite these setbacks, Canada advanced to the group stage, ultimately losing to Germany on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals. The CSA, under board chair Peter Augruso, acknowledged the need for comprehensive changes, emphasizing that genuine transformation requires time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

