Young Spin Sensation: Himanshu Singh on the Rise

Young Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh is emerging as a promising talent in the cricketing world. His stint bowling against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India's pre-season net sessions in Chennai has fueled his confidence.

Since then, Singh has made a significant impact in domestic cricket. In just his third First-Class game against Odisha, Singh showcased his skills with impressive match figures of 3/53 and 4/77, helping Mumbai secure an innings victory.

Standing tall at 6'4'', Singh draws inspiration from prominent off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon. With a long journey ahead, he is eager to improve his all-round game, especially his batting, as he carves out his path in competitive cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)