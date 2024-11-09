Young Spin Sensation: Himanshu Singh on the Rise
Himanshu Singh, a young off-spinner from Mumbai, reflects on the confidence boost from bowling against top Indian batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during pre-season net sessions. This exposure has translated into impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, highlighting his potential in domestic cricket.
Young Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh is emerging as a promising talent in the cricketing world. His stint bowling against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India's pre-season net sessions in Chennai has fueled his confidence.
Since then, Singh has made a significant impact in domestic cricket. In just his third First-Class game against Odisha, Singh showcased his skills with impressive match figures of 3/53 and 4/77, helping Mumbai secure an innings victory.
Standing tall at 6'4'', Singh draws inspiration from prominent off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon. With a long journey ahead, he is eager to improve his all-round game, especially his batting, as he carves out his path in competitive cricket.
(With inputs from agencies.)
