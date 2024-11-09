Left Menu

Young Spin Sensation: Himanshu Singh on the Rise

Himanshu Singh, a young off-spinner from Mumbai, reflects on the confidence boost from bowling against top Indian batsmen like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during pre-season net sessions. This exposure has translated into impressive performances in the Ranji Trophy, highlighting his potential in domestic cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 14:10 IST
Young Spin Sensation: Himanshu Singh on the Rise
Himanshu Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Young Mumbai off-spinner Himanshu Singh is emerging as a promising talent in the cricketing world. His stint bowling against the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during India's pre-season net sessions in Chennai has fueled his confidence.

Since then, Singh has made a significant impact in domestic cricket. In just his third First-Class game against Odisha, Singh showcased his skills with impressive match figures of 3/53 and 4/77, helping Mumbai secure an innings victory.

Standing tall at 6'4'', Singh draws inspiration from prominent off-spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Nathan Lyon. With a long journey ahead, he is eager to improve his all-round game, especially his batting, as he carves out his path in competitive cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024