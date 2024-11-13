Australia vs Saudi Arabia: High Stakes in World Cup Qualifier Clash

The Australian soccer team is set for a high-stakes showdown against Saudi Arabia in a World Cup qualifier at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium this Thursday. The return of Herve Renard, who previously dashed Australia's hopes of automatic qualification for Qatar, adds an intriguing layer to the contest.

Australia's historic grievances with Renard stem from past defeats and draws under his leadership, notably during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and Saudi Arabia's victory over eventual champions Argentina. However, with new coach Tony Popovic at the helm, the Socceroos aim to solidify their standing in Group C for direct qualification to the 2026 North American finals.

With both teams locked on points, but Australia ahead on goal difference, the outcome of this match could significantly impact their chances. As Australia's Cameron Burgess emphasized, the team is ready for the unexpected challenges Saudi Arabia might present, especially under Renard's renewed leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)