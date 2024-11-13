Ashwin vs Smith: A Decade-Old Cricket Rivalry Renewed

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin is strategizing to challenge Australian cricket stalwart Steve Smith in the forthcoming Test series.

This highly anticipated face-off, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, will rekindle their decade-long rivalry, starting on November 22 in Perth.

Ashwin has gained insights from his and Smith's time at IPL teams, helping him devise plans for this contest.

In a conversation with '7Cricket', Ashwin acknowledged Smith's unique technique and meticulous preparation, particularly against spin bowling.

While Smith has managed to score 348 runs in 570 balls against Ashwin, he admits to occasionally gaining advantage over Smith, who he regards as a 'thinking cricketer'.

Ashwin, an adept bowler with 38 Test wickets in Australia, is keen to assert his dominance once again, following Smith's underwhelming performance in recent matches.

This match-up promises to be a highlight, continuing their storied rivalry on one of cricket's biggest platforms.

