Ajinkya Rahane Praises BCCI's Focus on Domestic Red-Ball Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane, a prominent figure in Indian cricket, has applauded the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) recent emphasis on bolstering domestic red-ball cricket. The experienced batsman believes these initiatives will significantly boost the confidence of players by giving them more opportunities for crucial game time and practice.

Speaking to ANI, Rahane highlighted the importance of domestic cricket experience, describing it as rigorous and invaluable. "Playing domestically enhances players' confidence through practice," he said. "Before I debuted internationally, I spent five years honing my skills in domestic cricket, which was instrumental." Indian stars like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer have engaged in these competitions, reflecting the BCCI's strategic efforts.

Currently engaged in the Ranji Trophy, Rahane continues to demonstrate his prowess, having scored 155 runs in five matches. With extensive experience, amassing 13,688 runs in first-class cricket, Rahane is also keen on mentoring young talents. He emphasizes learning from fellow team members and describes red-ball cricket as a format that demands constant vigilance and adaptability.

(With inputs from agencies.)