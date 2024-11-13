Tilak Varma's Majestic Century Lifts India in Thrilling T20I

In a thrilling encounter at SuperSport Park, Tilak Varma showcased his prowess with a bat by scoring an unbeaten century, leading India to a dominant position in the third T20I against South Africa.

Amid mounting pressure, Varma's magnificent 107 off 56 balls, combined with Abhishek Sharma's fiery 50, propelled India to a formidable total of 219 for six.

Facing the challenge of a two-paced pitch, Varma held his ground, becoming the second youngest Indian to score a T20I hundred. Confident in their performance, he believes the target will be a tough chase for South Africa.

