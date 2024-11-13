Tilak Varma's Majestic Century Lifts India in Thrilling T20I
Tilak Varma rose to the challenge in the third T20I against South Africa, scoring an unbeaten maiden hundred. Partnering with Abhishek Sharma, they set a formidable 219-run target. Varma, the second-youngest Indian to hit a T20I century, overcame a tricky pitch with basic techniques and hopes for a victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Centurion | Updated: 13-11-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 23:14 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
In a thrilling encounter at SuperSport Park, Tilak Varma showcased his prowess with a bat by scoring an unbeaten century, leading India to a dominant position in the third T20I against South Africa.
Amid mounting pressure, Varma's magnificent 107 off 56 balls, combined with Abhishek Sharma's fiery 50, propelled India to a formidable total of 219 for six.
Facing the challenge of a two-paced pitch, Varma held his ground, becoming the second youngest Indian to score a T20I hundred. Confident in their performance, he believes the target will be a tough chase for South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement