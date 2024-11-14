Sebastian Coe's Bold Bid for IOC Presidency: A Vision for Change

Sebastian Coe made headlines on Wednesday by announcing his candidacy for the presidency of the International Olympic Committee, a move positioned as a culmination of his lifelong dedication to athletics and sports governance. Coe, already serving as World Athletics president and prominent for his sporting achievements, says the IOC is ripe for change.

As one of seven contenders aiming to succeed Thomas Bach, Coe emphasizes the pressing need for modernisation within the IOC. He advocates for clear-cut policies to safeguard women's sports, especially following controversies at the Paris Games. Coe also champions better commercial partnerships and a robust engagement strategy to attract younger audiences.

Coe's decisive past actions, such as banning Russian and Belarusian athletes due to doping and political issues, along with his advocacy for a policy on trans and DSD athlete participation, set him apart. His platform signals a shift toward empowering athletes and bringing more dynamism to the IOC.

(With inputs from agencies.)