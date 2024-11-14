Left Menu

Weather Woes: Billie Jean King Cup Finals Face Delays in Malaga

The Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga have been postponed due to severe weather alerts in Spain. Torrential rains and flooding prompted safety concerns, causing the first round tie between Spain and Poland to be rescheduled. Other matches will proceed as planned after safety inspections.

Updated: 14-11-2024 01:40 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 01:40 IST


The Billie Jean King Cup Finals, set to commence in Malaga, have been postponed after Spanish authorities issued a red weather alert for severe rain and potential flooding. Such conditions led the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to reschedule the initial matches planned for Wednesday.

Just two weeks post Spain's deadliest floods in modern history, which claimed over 200 lives, thousands have already been evacuated from southern regions. Consequently, the competition's first round tie between Spain and Poland was delayed to Friday, November 15, amid safety concerns.

Despite these disruptions, the ITF announced that Thursday's matches would continue as scheduled, following rigorous safety and technical checks. Meanwhile, local authorities project the red alert will lift by Thursday morning, allowing other matches to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

