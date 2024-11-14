Alcaraz Triumphs Over Rublev to Boost ATP Finals Hopes

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz showcased resilience as he overcame health challenges to defeat Russia's Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, wore pink nasal tape due to respiratory issues but managed a 6-3, 7-6(8) victory.

Alexander Zverev, a previous two-time champion, also demonstrated his skill by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3, highlighting his strong late-season form. With all men's singles matches yet to extend to three sets, Alcaraz aims to clinch the title for the first time despite a previous group match loss to Ruud.

Alcaraz must now face Zverev to potentially qualify. Meanwhile, tension builds in the Ilie Nastase group as world number one Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz challenges Alex De Minaur, with all players vying for semifinal spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)