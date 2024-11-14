Left Menu

Alcaraz Triumphs Over Rublev to Boost ATP Finals Hopes

Carlos Alcaraz overcame respiratory issues to defeat Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals, rejuvenating his prospects in the tournament. Despite feeling unwell, the Spanish tennis player delivered a compelling performance, winning in straight sets. The group stage remains open, with Alcaraz's upcoming match against Alexander Zverev crucial for progression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 03:22 IST
Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz showcased resilience as he overcame health challenges to defeat Russia's Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. Alcaraz, a four-time Grand Slam champion, wore pink nasal tape due to respiratory issues but managed a 6-3, 7-6(8) victory.

Alexander Zverev, a previous two-time champion, also demonstrated his skill by defeating Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(3), 6-3, highlighting his strong late-season form. With all men's singles matches yet to extend to three sets, Alcaraz aims to clinch the title for the first time despite a previous group match loss to Ruud.

Alcaraz must now face Zverev to potentially qualify. Meanwhile, tension builds in the Ilie Nastase group as world number one Jannik Sinner faces Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz challenges Alex De Minaur, with all players vying for semifinal spots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

