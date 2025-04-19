Jannik Sinner's Triumphant Return: Preparing for the French Open
World number one Jannik Sinner is set to return from a three-month doping ban in May. After a suspension following positive tests, he aims to regain top form for the French Open. Italy's Davis Cup captain Filippo Volandri believes Sinner's preparation during the break will be advantageous.
World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner is gearing up for a comeback following a three-month doping ban. Having been absent from the professional circuit since his Australian Open victory, Sinner accepted the suspension after a controversy with the World Anti-Doping Agency.
His coach and Italy's Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, is confident in Sinner's physical readiness for the French Open. While he may take time to regain his stride, Volandri is hopeful about Sinner's performance, especially for the Grand Slam starting May 25.
Currently training in Monte Carlo, Sinner is allegedly more motivated and mentally prepared for the upcoming tournaments. Despite the break, both Sinner and his coaching team anticipate reaching peak performance, especially with eyes on Roland Garros.
