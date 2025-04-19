Jannik Sinner's Triumphant Return: Preparing for the French Open

World number one tennis player Jannik Sinner is gearing up for a comeback following a three-month doping ban. Having been absent from the professional circuit since his Australian Open victory, Sinner accepted the suspension after a controversy with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

His coach and Italy's Davis Cup captain, Filippo Volandri, is confident in Sinner's physical readiness for the French Open. While he may take time to regain his stride, Volandri is hopeful about Sinner's performance, especially for the Grand Slam starting May 25.

Currently training in Monte Carlo, Sinner is allegedly more motivated and mentally prepared for the upcoming tournaments. Despite the break, both Sinner and his coaching team anticipate reaching peak performance, especially with eyes on Roland Garros.

(With inputs from agencies.)