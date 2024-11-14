Left Menu

Paraguay's Jersey Ban Faces Lionel Messi's Fan Power

The Paraguayan Football Association has banned rival shirts, including Lionel Messi jerseys, for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Argentina. Despite this, Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni believes Messi's influence will see his jerseys in the crowd. Paraguay strives to maintain home advantage with this rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 08:53 IST
Paraguay's Jersey Ban Faces Lionel Messi's Fan Power

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) has enacted a ban on rival team jerseys, notably those of Lionel Messi, in anticipation of the World Cup qualifier against Argentina. The game is set to take place at Asuncion's Defensores del Chaco stadium this Thursday.

The APF's policy, announced by manager Fernando Villasboa, aims to ensure the home section is exclusively clad in Paraguayan colors. This initiative is part of an effort to preserve a strong local support presence. However, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's coach, anticipates that Messi's substantial fan influence will still be visibly evident in the stands.

Despite the ban and hints of a potential clash of cultures, the motive, as per Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro, is to minimize any conflict and sustain national unity. Scaloni stresses that Messi's appeal transcends such restrictions, believing fans will wear his jersey as a token of respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

Trump Taps Ratcliffe for CIA Director Role: A Controversial Ally Returns

 Global
2
U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

U.S. Warns Israel on Gaza Humanitarian Practices at U.N.

 Global
3
Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

Record High CO2 Emissions Threaten 1.5C Climate Target

 Global
4
Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

Global Emissions Forecast: A Rising Challenge Amidst Climate Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building a Fairer Future: How Economic Mobility Beliefs Shape Education Support

From Risk to Revenue: Stabilizing Mining Investments in High-Potential Developing Nations

Empowering Women, Supporting Children: The Urgent Need for Childcare Solutions in Uganda

Ethiopia’s Path to Green Competitiveness: Adapting Key Sectors for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024