Paraguay's Jersey Ban Faces Lionel Messi's Fan Power

The Paraguayan Football Association (APF) has enacted a ban on rival team jerseys, notably those of Lionel Messi, in anticipation of the World Cup qualifier against Argentina. The game is set to take place at Asuncion's Defensores del Chaco stadium this Thursday.

The APF's policy, announced by manager Fernando Villasboa, aims to ensure the home section is exclusively clad in Paraguayan colors. This initiative is part of an effort to preserve a strong local support presence. However, Lionel Scaloni, Argentina's coach, anticipates that Messi's substantial fan influence will still be visibly evident in the stands.

Despite the ban and hints of a potential clash of cultures, the motive, as per Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro, is to minimize any conflict and sustain national unity. Scaloni stresses that Messi's appeal transcends such restrictions, believing fans will wear his jersey as a token of respect.

