Mbappé's Absence: A Tactical Move or Media Diversion?

Despite being off the pitch, Kylian Mbappé remains the center of attention for France. France's coach, Didier Deschamps, has clarified that his decision to omit Mbappé is not linked to recent controversies or injuries. Mbappé faces challenges adjusting to Real Madrid, impacting both his and the team's performance.

Even in his physical absence, Kylian Mbappé continues to dominate discussions around the French national team.

With a crucial Nations League match against Israel looming, Coach Didier Deschamps fielded questions about Mbappé, explaining that the star's exclusion is unrelated to recent media allegations or injuries.

Mbappé's adjustment period at Real Madrid has resulted in a form slump, coinciding with the club's own struggles, affecting his contributions to the national squad.

