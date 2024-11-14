Mbappé's Absence: A Tactical Move or Media Diversion?

Even in his physical absence, Kylian Mbappé continues to dominate discussions around the French national team.

With a crucial Nations League match against Israel looming, Coach Didier Deschamps fielded questions about Mbappé, explaining that the star's exclusion is unrelated to recent media allegations or injuries.

Mbappé's adjustment period at Real Madrid has resulted in a form slump, coinciding with the club's own struggles, affecting his contributions to the national squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)