Left Menu

Australia Takes Commanding Lead with Decisive Victory Over Pakistan

In a rain-shortened T20I match, Australia's stellar performers and Pakistan's batting woes sealed a 29-run victory for the hosts, leading the series 1-0. Capt. Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged his team's struggle and praised Glenn Maxwell's pivotal role. The next encounter at SCG presents a crucial opportunity for Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:12 IST
Australia Takes Commanding Lead with Decisive Victory Over Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan (Photo: Pakistan Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following a 29-run loss to Australia in the opening T20I, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged the team's struggles against a formidable Australian bowling attack. Despite their efforts, the Pakistani top and middle order faltered significantly, unable to withstand the pressure from their opponents.

In his post-match comments, Rizwan noted the brisk pace of the game and expressed admiration for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's influential performance in the first innings. He remarked, "It was a fast-paced match. We tried our best with the bat. Credit to Maxwell for his performance, not just today but over the past years. We aim to improve in the upcoming SCG match."

The match at Brisbane's The Gabba was truncated by rain, where Australia elected to bat first, putting up 93/4 in seven overs. Maxwell's impressive 43 off 19 balls and Marcus Stoinis's 21 not out were key contributions. For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi emerged as a standout bowler with figures of 2/9, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah each claimed a wicket. During Pakistan's chase, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, and Shaheen Afridi were the only ones to show fight, as the rest faltered. Australia's bowling prowess was further highlighted by Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis, each taking three wickets, and Adam Zampa with two in a single over, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

Australia's 29-run win in this rain-curtailed encounter puts them ahead 1-0 in the series, leaving Pakistan to regroup and strategize for the upcoming game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024