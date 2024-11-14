Australia Takes Commanding Lead with Decisive Victory Over Pakistan
In a rain-shortened T20I match, Australia's stellar performers and Pakistan's batting woes sealed a 29-run victory for the hosts, leading the series 1-0. Capt. Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged his team's struggle and praised Glenn Maxwell's pivotal role. The next encounter at SCG presents a crucial opportunity for Pakistan.
Following a 29-run loss to Australia in the opening T20I, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan acknowledged the team's struggles against a formidable Australian bowling attack. Despite their efforts, the Pakistani top and middle order faltered significantly, unable to withstand the pressure from their opponents.
In his post-match comments, Rizwan noted the brisk pace of the game and expressed admiration for Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's influential performance in the first innings. He remarked, "It was a fast-paced match. We tried our best with the bat. Credit to Maxwell for his performance, not just today but over the past years. We aim to improve in the upcoming SCG match."
The match at Brisbane's The Gabba was truncated by rain, where Australia elected to bat first, putting up 93/4 in seven overs. Maxwell's impressive 43 off 19 balls and Marcus Stoinis's 21 not out were key contributions. For Pakistan, Abbas Afridi emerged as a standout bowler with figures of 2/9, while Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah each claimed a wicket. During Pakistan's chase, Abbas Afridi, Haseebullah Khan, and Shaheen Afridi were the only ones to show fight, as the rest faltered. Australia's bowling prowess was further highlighted by Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis, each taking three wickets, and Adam Zampa with two in a single over, sealing a comprehensive victory for the hosts.
Australia's 29-run win in this rain-curtailed encounter puts them ahead 1-0 in the series, leaving Pakistan to regroup and strategize for the upcoming game at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
