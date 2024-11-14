Diplomatic Deadlock: Cricket Controversy Between Pakistan and India
No back channel diplomacy is occurring between Pakistan and India regarding the Champions Trophy cricket tournament. Pakistan's Foreign Office stated that sports should not be politicized and mentioned that the Pakistan Cricket Board is managing tournament arrangements, amid India's refusal to participate.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a recent development, Pakistan clarified that no secret diplomacy is taking place with India over the Champions Trophy cricket tournament. This statement comes amid reports of India's refusal to send its team for the event, scheduled to be held in Pakistan next year.
During the weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized no official back channel is discussing the cricket event or general cricket relations between the two nations. Details about the tournament's execution and team participation rest with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who can provide further updates.
Stressing that sports should remain separate from politics, Baloch indicated that communication with the International Cricket Council is underway to address India's absence. The option of a hybrid tournament model, similar to the last year's Asia Cup, is also being considered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- Champions Trophy
- cricket
- diplomacy
- sports
- politics
- PCB
- ICC
- hybrid model
ALSO READ
Spanish Sports Events Halted Amid Devastating Floods
Sports Showdown: Highlights from Soccer to Baseball Glory
Sports Triumphs and Trailblazers: A Week of Unforgettable Headlines
Sweets and Diplomacy: India-China Troops Share Diwali Treats Amid Disengagement
Controversy Over Thrissur Pooram: Politics and Probes