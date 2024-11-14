Left Menu

Inglis Applauds Bowlers as Australia Claims Victory in T20I Opener

Australia secured a 29-run victory against Pakistan in a rain-shortened T20I match at The Gabba, with Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis leading the attack. Maxwell and Stoinis shone with the bat, while Abbas Afridi was Pakistan's standout performer. The triumph gives Australia a 1-0 lead in the series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:44 IST
Team Australia. (Picture: X/@cricketcomau). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's captain, Josh Inglis, has commended the team's bowling unit following their 29-run victory over Pakistan in the opening T20I at The Gabba. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis spearheaded Australia's bowling, each securing three wickets, while Adam Zampa impressed with two dismissals in a single over.

In a post-match interview, Inglis praised his side's performance, highlighting the significance of early breakthroughs in Pakistan's innings. He expressed satisfaction with the first win after recent scrutiny stemming from the ODI series loss, emphasizing the experienced contributions from Bartlett and Ellis.

The match in Brisbane, shortened due to rain, saw Pakistan win the toss and field first. Australia posted a competitive 93/4 in seven overs, driven by Glenn Maxwell's explosive 43 off 19 balls and Marcus Stoinis's unbeaten 21. Despite a valiant effort from Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, who claimed two wickets, Australia's bowling attack stifled the opposition, who struggled to build momentum, handing Australia a 1-0 series advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

