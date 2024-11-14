Inglis Applauds Bowlers as Australia Claims Victory in T20I Opener

Australia's captain, Josh Inglis, has commended the team's bowling unit following their 29-run victory over Pakistan in the opening T20I at The Gabba. Xavier Bartlett and Nathan Ellis spearheaded Australia's bowling, each securing three wickets, while Adam Zampa impressed with two dismissals in a single over.

In a post-match interview, Inglis praised his side's performance, highlighting the significance of early breakthroughs in Pakistan's innings. He expressed satisfaction with the first win after recent scrutiny stemming from the ODI series loss, emphasizing the experienced contributions from Bartlett and Ellis.

The match in Brisbane, shortened due to rain, saw Pakistan win the toss and field first. Australia posted a competitive 93/4 in seven overs, driven by Glenn Maxwell's explosive 43 off 19 balls and Marcus Stoinis's unbeaten 21. Despite a valiant effort from Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, who claimed two wickets, Australia's bowling attack stifled the opposition, who struggled to build momentum, handing Australia a 1-0 series advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)