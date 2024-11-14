Virat Kohli's Australian Redemption Journey: Chasing Milestones Amidst Form Crisis

As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy looms on the horizon, India's cricket fraternity turns its gaze toward a beleaguered yet talismanic figure: Virat Kohli. Long celebrated as a formidable force against Australia, Kohli now seeks solace and resurgence on the very grounds that have witnessed his prowess both as a commanding captain and an indomitable player.

This year, a stark decline has defined Kohli's journey across formats, with an abysmal average of 20.33 and a paltry tally of 488 runs in 19 matches. Once a titan in Test cricket, Kohli's recent statistics starkly contrast with his legendary feats from 2016 to 2019, a period when he amassed over 4,200 runs, including seven illustrious double centuries.

Despite critics voicing doubts, Australia's fast and bouncy pitches might just be the stage for Kohli's rekindling. On this tour, he stands on the brink of historical achievements, including overtaking Sachin Tendulkar as India's highest run-getter on Australian soil. As the series commences on November 22 in Perth, the cricket world watches expectantly, awaiting a narrative of redemption and legacy.

