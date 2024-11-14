Left Menu

Juventus' Injury Woes Deepen with Juan Cabal's ACL Surgery

Juventus defender Juan Cabal is set for surgery following an ACL injury in his left knee. The 23-year-old was injured during training with the Colombian team. His surgery adds to Juventus's defensive injury crisis, as they struggle in both Serie A and Champions League standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:57 IST
Juventus' Injury Woes Deepen with Juan Cabal's ACL Surgery

Juventus' defensive troubles have intensified as Juan Cabal, a key player, prepares for surgery following an ACL tear in his left knee. The Serie A club announced the unfortunate news on Thursday amidst ongoing injury woes.

The 23-year-old defender suffered the injury during a training session with the Colombian national team in preparation for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Ecuador. Cabal was compelled to return to Turin, further depleting the Juventus squad.

This marks the second ACL injury for the club this season, with Gleison Bremer also sidelined. Currently, Juventus ranks sixth in Serie A and eleventh in the Champions League.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024