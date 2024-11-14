Juventus' Injury Woes Deepen with Juan Cabal's ACL Surgery
Juventus defender Juan Cabal is set for surgery following an ACL injury in his left knee. The 23-year-old was injured during training with the Colombian team. His surgery adds to Juventus's defensive injury crisis, as they struggle in both Serie A and Champions League standings.
Juventus' defensive troubles have intensified as Juan Cabal, a key player, prepares for surgery following an ACL tear in his left knee. The Serie A club announced the unfortunate news on Thursday amidst ongoing injury woes.
The 23-year-old defender suffered the injury during a training session with the Colombian national team in preparation for World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Ecuador. Cabal was compelled to return to Turin, further depleting the Juventus squad.
This marks the second ACL injury for the club this season, with Gleison Bremer also sidelined. Currently, Juventus ranks sixth in Serie A and eleventh in the Champions League.
(With inputs from agencies.)
