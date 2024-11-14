Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: U Mumba Edges Tamil Thalaivas in Close Encounter

U Mumba triumphed over Tamil Thalaivas with a 35-32 win at Noida Indoor Stadium. Manjeet's 10-point performance, alongside Ajit Chouhan's eight, helped secure the lead. Despite a late surge from Tamil Thalaivas, U Mumba maintained dominance, with a noteworthy first half and strategic raids throughout the match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:08 IST
A visual from the match. (Photo- PKL Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League match at Noida Indoor Stadium, U Mumba secured a narrow 35-32 victory over Tamil Thalaivas. The team showed exceptional prowess, with Manjeet scoring 10 points, bolstered by Ajit Chouhan contributing eight raid points.

During the first half, U Mumba dominated with aggressive tactics, executing a crucial 'ALL OUT' in the 6th minute. This set the stage for their commanding control of the game. Ajit Chouhan's 'SUPER RAID' in the 18th minute further extended their lead, finishing the first half 23-12.

Despite Tamil Thalaivas' attempts to rally, U Mumba's strategic play maintained their advantage. Late-game efforts by Tamil Thalaivas, including a significant 'Super Raid' by Moein Shafaghi, fell short, as U Mumba clinched a hard-fought victory. Meanwhile, PKL fans can look forward to Friday's matches featuring Patna Pirates against Bengal Warriorz and Jaipur Pink Panthers against Gujarat Giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

