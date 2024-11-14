Left Menu

Australia's Tactical Plot Against Virat Kohli for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar forecasts Australia’s bowling strategy against India's Virat Kohli in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He details how Australian bowlers might challenge Kohli, targeting outside his off-stump and his body. The series starts on November 22 in Perth and concludes on January 7 in Sydney.

Updated: 14-11-2024 23:21 IST
Virat Kohli. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former cricketer, has forecasted Australia's strategic approach to tackling India's formidable batsman Virat Kohli in the imminent Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Manjrekar predicts that Australia's bowlers will look to exploit Kohli's vulnerabilities by targeting him outside the off-stump, aiming to disrupt his focus.

Virat Kohli, who made his Test debut in 2011, has faced Australia in 25 matches, amassing 2042 runs. Manjrekar, speaking to Star Sports, noted that Kohli anticipates the Australian plan but has been adapting by leaving balls outside the off-stump when necessary. Kohli is preparing to counter consistent probing from the Aussies.

Manjrekar suggests that the Australian bowlers might also opt to cramp Kohli for room, attacking his body to obstruct his forward movement. This technique mirrors New Zealand's tactics and is likely to include precision deliveries aimed towards the middle stump, reminiscent of Josh Hazlewood's style. The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar series begins on November 22 in Perth, promising an electrifying showdown.

The series includes a day-night Test in Adelaide, leading up to the series' dramatic conclusion in Sydney on January 7. With each Test strategically spread out, the competition promises exhilarating cricket action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

