Usman Khawaja Highlights India's Pace Arsenal Beyond Jasprit Bumrah

Australian Test opener Usman Khawaja praises the depth of India's bowling attack ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, spotlighting bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, alongside famed pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The series kicks off on November 22 in Perth, featuring exciting day-night action and a climactic finale in Sydney.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 23:48 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As anticipation builds for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia's Test opener Usman Khawaja has steered attention to India's formidable pace attack beyond the celebrated Jasprit Bumrah. Despite Bumrah's impressive record of 173 wickets in 40 matches since his debut against South Africa in 2018, Khawaja insists there are other Indian bowlers warranting praise.

Lauding Mohammed Siraj, Khawaja noted Siraj's effectiveness against both right and left-handed batsmen. He further highlighted Mohammed Shami as a highly skilled yet underrated pacer. "Everyone talks about Jasprit, but they have a lot of other good bowlers," Khawaja stated, acknowledging the presence of quality spinners bolstering India's bowling lineup.

Khawaja emphasized the need for strategic batting against bowlers like Bumrah, focusing on scoring opportunities while respecting quality deliveries. The Border-Gavaskar series begins on November 22 in Perth, featuring a day-night Test in Adelaide, and concludes with a gripping finale at Sydney's Cricket Ground on January 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

