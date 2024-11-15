South American Soccer Drama: Messi and Vinicius Miss Opportunities

Lionel Messi and Vinicius Júnior, two of South America's soccer icons, faced challenges in recent World Cup qualifying matches. Argentina faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Paraguay, while Brazil had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Venezuela after Vinicius missed a crucial penalty.

The ten-team round robin competition sees Argentina leading with 22 points from 11 matches, with Brazil in third place. Meanwhile, Ecuador delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over Bolivia, holding onto fifth position in the standings.

In Paraguay, Messi's presence wasn't enough to sway the passionate home crowd, and Argentina struggled under heavy defensive pressure. As the World Cup qualifying round continues, teams are focused on securing a spot in the global tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)