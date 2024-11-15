Left Menu

Nick Kyrgios Gears Up for a Triumphant Tennis Comeback

Nick Kyrgios, sidelined by wrist and knee injuries for over two years, announces his return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International this December. The former ATP Tour player plans to compete in upcoming events, expressing optimism about his recovery and return to form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brisbane | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:52 IST
Nick Kyrgios
  • Country:
  • Australia

Nick Kyrgios, the Australian tennis sensation, is set to make his highly anticipated return to competitive tennis at the Brisbane International, scheduled to begin on December 29. This marks his comeback after playing only one ATP Tour match in over two years due to debilitating wrist and knee injuries.

The 29-year-old athlete has faced numerous setbacks since reaching the U.S. Open quarterfinals in 2022, shortly after playing in the Wimbledon final where he was narrowly defeated by Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios, who is eager to resume playing, has also announced plans to participate in the World Tennis League exhibition event in Abu Dhabi this December.

Having undergone multiple surgeries, Kyrgios is currently unranked but is eager to perform on home soil. "Honestly, this is probably the best I've felt in two years," he stated, confident in his recovery. With the support of his fans, Kyrgios is optimistic about his upcoming matches and plans to participate in the 2025 Australian Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)

