Injury Concerns Loom Over India's Test Prep

India's cricket team faces injury concerns as opener KL Rahul is struck by a fast delivery during a practice match, and Virat Kohli bats amid reported injury worries. As they gear up for a test series against Australia, India's strategic preparation comes under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:46 IST
KL Rahul
  • Country:
  • Australia

In preparation for the upcoming test series against Australia, India's cricket team is dealing with significant injury worries. During an intra-squad match in Perth, KL Rahul, a crucial opener for the team, was forced to leave the field after being hit on the elbow by a delivery from teammate Prasidh Krishna.

Despite the injury concerns, star batsman Virat Kohli braved an undisclosed injury and took to the field, although media reports previously indicated he had undergone scans this week. The team had lined up an intra-squad match simulation a week before the series rather than facing a local side in a warm-up game.

The form of players like Kohli has been a focal point, especially following his lackluster performance against New Zealand, where he scored just 93 runs. The team hopes to bounce back as they adjust their squad and strategy before the Australia tests begin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

