India's Fearless Cricket: A Unifying Force in South Africa
Indian stand-in head coach VVS Laxman praises his team's 'fearless' approach in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa. He highlights the enthusiastic support from fans globally. Cricket, a unifying force, strengthens India-South Africa relations, with calls for more visits. Indian diaspora plays a key role in this camaraderie.
Indian cricket team's stand-in head coach, VVS Laxman, has attributed the side's success in the ongoing T20I series against South Africa to a 'fearless' approach. This strategy has earned them widespread support from fans globally, fuelling their confidence on foreign grounds.
As India leads the four-match series 2-1, Laxman acknowledged that entertaining fans is as crucial as winning games. The Indian diaspora worldwide fuels this home-ground feeling for the team, evident from the overwhelming support in South Africa, where the last game is awaited.
Cricket's role in strengthening Indo-South African ties, historically rich and racially inclusive, was highlighted by leaders like Indian Consul General Mahesh Kumar. The shared love for the sport continues to encourage bilateral ties, with future tour proposals already made by Cricket South Africa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
