In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Connor McDavid achieved his 1,000th NHL point, becoming the fourth fastest in history to do so. His performance was pivotal in securing the Edmonton Oilers' 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

At the Stade de France, minor scuffles broke out as some attendees booed the Israeli national anthem during a Nations League match dominated by unrest related to the Gaza conflict. French authorities deployed 4,000 security personnel to ensure safety, reflecting concerns over soccer-related violence seen in Amsterdam last week involving Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Tennis fans watched as Japan and Slovakia advanced to the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup. Both teams overcame formidable opponents in dramatic fashion, with Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova securing victory in a thrilling doubles match against the U.S. team.

