Left Menu

Chaos Contained: Quick Reaction Quells Nations League Scuffle

Two arrests were made following a brief fan-fight during the Nations League soccer match between France and Israel at Stade de France. Swift action by stewards and police averted further issues. The match ended in a 0-0 draw without additional incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 15:47 IST
Chaos Contained: Quick Reaction Quells Nations League Scuffle
  • Country:
  • France

In what could have escalated into a major disruption, French police swiftly arrested two individuals following a brief fan-fight during a Nations League soccer game between France and Israel. The incident took place at the Stade de France on Thursday night, according to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Stewards were quick to contain the scuffle, which erupted just 10 minutes into the match. Armed with video evidence, law enforcement was able to detain one suspect immediately, apprehending the second after the game concluded. The match, which was held under heightened security due to previous incidents in Amsterdam involving similar teams, ended in a 0-0 draw.

The altercation began behind one of the goals, with some participants draping Israeli flags over their shoulders. The underlying cause of the skirmish remains unclear. French police had been on high alert due to recent antisemitic incidents in Amsterdam, where fans from both teams were involved in violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024