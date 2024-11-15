Chaos Contained: Quick Reaction Quells Nations League Scuffle

In what could have escalated into a major disruption, French police swiftly arrested two individuals following a brief fan-fight during a Nations League soccer game between France and Israel. The incident took place at the Stade de France on Thursday night, according to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez.

Stewards were quick to contain the scuffle, which erupted just 10 minutes into the match. Armed with video evidence, law enforcement was able to detain one suspect immediately, apprehending the second after the game concluded. The match, which was held under heightened security due to previous incidents in Amsterdam involving similar teams, ended in a 0-0 draw.

The altercation began behind one of the goals, with some participants draping Israeli flags over their shoulders. The underlying cause of the skirmish remains unclear. French police had been on high alert due to recent antisemitic incidents in Amsterdam, where fans from both teams were involved in violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)