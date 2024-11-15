AIFF Paves Path for Football's Future with Strategic Restructuring
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its affiliates gathered to discuss restructuring the Santosh Trophy and state leagues to increase match time for domestic players. They explored challenges and future plans, emphasizing the Vision 2047 plan and self-evaluation cards. Financial sustainability and infrastructure upgrades were also key topics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:47 IST
- Country:
- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF), along with its affiliated units, is considering a revamp of the Santosh Trophy and state leagues to enhance playing opportunities for domestic players.
A comprehensive three-day conclave brought together top AIFF officials and 32 Member Associations (MAs) to discuss statewide challenges. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey presided over the meetings.
Key topics included maximizing development through Strategic Plans, achieving financial independence, and significant investments in football infrastructure across several states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement