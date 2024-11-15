AIFF Paves Path for Football's Future with Strategic Restructuring

The All India Football Federation (AIFF), along with its affiliated units, is considering a revamp of the Santosh Trophy and state leagues to enhance playing opportunities for domestic players.

A comprehensive three-day conclave brought together top AIFF officials and 32 Member Associations (MAs) to discuss statewide challenges. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey presided over the meetings.

Key topics included maximizing development through Strategic Plans, achieving financial independence, and significant investments in football infrastructure across several states.

(With inputs from agencies.)