Australia Intensifies Its Line-up for Cardiff Clash

Australia has revamped its team for the upcoming Test match against Wales in Cardiff, bringing in Will Skelton and Allan Alaalatoa. With Joseph Suaalii shifted to the bench, Alaalatoa steps in as captain, taking over from Taniela Tupou in a strategic move to fortify their line-up.

The Australian squad, fresh from a victory over England, looks to extend their winning streak against a Welsh team reeling from ten consecutive losses. In the pack, Rob Valetini returns to the number eight position due to Harry Wilson's absence amidst concussion protocols, pairing his experience with newcomer Seru Uru among the loose forwards.

Key selection includes Nic White at scrumhalf, starting alongside Noah Lolesio at flyhalf, with Samu Kerevi winning his 50th cap alongside Len Ikitau in the midfield. Coach Joe Schmidt emphasizes the importance of freshness and resilience, highlighting the physical demands of the Cardiff encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)