Magda Linette's Epic Battle Gives Poland Series Lead in Billie Jean King Cup

Magda Linette delivered a remarkable performance to give Poland a 1-0 series lead over Spain in the opening round of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

During a grueling 3-hour and 51-minute match against Spain's Sara Sorribes at Malaga's Palacio de Deportes, Linette emerged victorious with a 7(8)-6, 2-6, 6-4 win.

Initially facing a 0-3 deficit in the final set, Linette managed a comeback, hitting 55 winners, but at the cost of 79 unforced errors. Her triumph sets the stage for World No. 2 Iga Swiatek, who is scheduled to face Paula Badosa. The match results will determine which team advances to compete against the Czech Republic. British and German teams are set to battle later, adding to the intensity of the competition. Poor weather has delayed proceedings but authorities remain vigilant after southern Spain experienced devastating floods recently.

