Ayush Badoni's Century Sparks Delhi's Ranji Revival

Ayush Badoni's unbeaten century has kept Delhi on track for a first innings lead against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy. Badoni, with his 116 not out, exhibited remarkable batting prowess, giving Delhi hope of securing a crucial victory, as the team looks to make the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:23 IST
Ayush Badoni
  • Country:
  • India

In a spectacular display of batting, Ayush Badoni showcased his potential with a remarkable century, keeping Delhi's hopes alive for a first innings lead against Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy encounter.

Renowned for his IPL performances, Badoni remained unbeaten on 116 in a strong innings, guiding Delhi to 238 for 5 at the end of day three, trailing Jharkhand's imposing 382.

The talented batsman's partnership with Sumit Mathur and his confident strokeplay could prove pivotal as Delhi aims for a crucial win, having two matches remaining to secure a quarter-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

