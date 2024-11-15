Ayush Badoni's Century Sparks Delhi's Ranji Revival

In a spectacular display of batting, Ayush Badoni showcased his potential with a remarkable century, keeping Delhi's hopes alive for a first innings lead against Jharkhand in their Ranji Trophy encounter.

Renowned for his IPL performances, Badoni remained unbeaten on 116 in a strong innings, guiding Delhi to 238 for 5 at the end of day three, trailing Jharkhand's imposing 382.

The talented batsman's partnership with Sumit Mathur and his confident strokeplay could prove pivotal as Delhi aims for a crucial win, having two matches remaining to secure a quarter-final spot.

(With inputs from agencies.)