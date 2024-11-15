Magnus Carlsen Triumphs at Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament
Magnus Carlsen secured the title in the Open section of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament, while Praggnanandhaa was runner-up. Aleksandra Goryachkina won the women's section. The Rapid event ended successfully, shifting focus to the upcoming Blitz section where top players compete for honors.
Magnus Carlsen, the world's top-ranked chess player, dominated the final day of the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid Tournament, securing a decisive victory in the Open section. Norway's Carlsen outperformed rivals, tallying an impressive 7.5 points out of 9.
India's R Praggnanandhaa claimed the runner-up spot in the Open section, while Wesley So finished third. In the women's section, Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina maintained her strong form, clinching the title with 7.5 points.
The tournament continues with the Blitz section, where elite chess players will compete for top honors, drawing significant global attention to this major event.
