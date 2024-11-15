Samson and Varma's Record-Breaking Innings Propel India to Victory
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma's explosive partnership led India to a massive 283/1 against South Africa, setting new records in the T20I series. Both batsmen hit centuries, making history with their performances. South Africa now faces a challenging target as they aim to level the series.
In a spectacular display of batting prowess, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma powered India to a staggering 283/1 against South Africa in the fourth T20I match at the iconic Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
Winning the toss proved advantageous for India's interim captain Suryakumar Yadav who elected to bat. The opening act saw a 73-run partnership between Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, before Lutho Sipamla broke through by dismissing Sharma early.
Undeterred, Samson and Varma unleashed an aggressive assault, shattering numerous records along the way. Samson's century off just 51 balls and Varma's remarkable 120* guided India to an almost unassailable position, leaving South Africa with a daunting 284-run chase.
