Samurai Blue March Ahead: Japan's Stellar Victory in World Cup Qualifiers
Japan defeated Indonesia 4-0 in the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifiers, solidifying their lead in Group C. Goals from Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Motira, and Yukinari Sugawara kept Japan on course for an eighth World Cup appearance, leading the group with 13 points.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Japan surged ahead in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, overpowering Indonesia with a decisive 4-0 victory on Friday. This win propels Japan seven points ahead at the top of Group C, marking their continued journey towards an eighth consecutive World Cup appearance.
Despite a strong opening by Indonesia, the atmosphere at a packed Gelora Bung Karno Stadium shifted after 35 minutes when Daichi Kamada's cross led to an own goal by Indonesian defender Justin Hubner. Shortly before halftime, Takumi Minamino doubled the advantage, capitalizing on a setup from teammate Kaoru Mitoma.
In the second half, Hidemasa Motira punished a goalkeeper error to make it 3-0, and Yukinari Sugawara sealed the victory in the 69th minute. Japan now leads Group C with 13 points, while teams like Australia and Saudi Arabia trail with six points each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Indies' Dominant Victory Over England in ODI Opener
Blaze Erupts at Indonesian Cooking Oil Factory
Tragic Blaze Claims Life at Indonesian Cooking Oil Factory
Evin Lewis Dominates with Spectacular Sixes, Leading West Indies to Victory Over England
Indonesia Blocks Google Pixel Sales Over Local Content Rule